JBS revenue hits record on back of global growth

Client boost

JBS has worked on a series of reel modifications for a long-standing client

Engineering business JBS Group, based in Peterhead, has recorded a 38% surge in revenue to a new record on the back of international contract wins.

Turnover for the year to April came in at £11.5m from £8.3m for the same period last year.

The firm has secured contracts in the UK, United States, Middle East, Europe, Brazil, Australia, West Africa and South-east Asia.

Projects have been secured with clients that include global engineering firms, large subsea firms, US space giants and specialist North Sea engineering companies.

Jo McIntosh, sales and marketing director, said: “Our broad range of products and services, supported by a proven track record, are reaping dividends. We are securing complex engineering projects in the UK and internationally that are challenging but also rewarding.

“International work now accounts for more than 60% of our projects and we expect this to increase over the next financial year. We can continue to grow by continuing to provide valuable support to client projects and expanding our capability into other markets beyond the energy sector.”

JBS Group has four main divisions – fabrication, its innovative Sea Axe subsea excavation technology, blast containment systems and screw conveyors.