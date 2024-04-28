Irvine steps up at Davidson Chalmers Stewart

Law

Commercial law firm Davidson Chalmers Stewart has appointed Laura Irvine as managing partner. She succeeds co-founder Andrew Chalmers, who is taking over as chair from Alan Stewart.

A regulatory and data protection expert with more than 25 years’ legal experience, Ms Irvine (pictured) was recruited by Davidson Chalmers Stewart in 2018 as a partner and head of the firm’s regulatory team following previous roles in both the public and private sectors.

Mr Chalmers said Ms Irvine’s “formidable people skills and leadership qualities have been demonstrated time and again since joining our ranks six years ago.”

Ms Irvine said: “I feel very honoured to become Davidson Chalmers Stewart’s new managing partner and particularly reassured that I will be able to draw upon Andrew’s considerable experience and support as he takes on his new role as chair.”