IoD chair and broadcaster among latest RSE fellows

Honours

New fellows: Patrick Macdonald and Sally Magnusson

Business leaders, entrepreneurs and academics are among 57 new fellows of the Royal Society of Edinburgh (RSE), Scotland’s National Academy.

Patrick Macdonald, who chairs the Institute of Directors Scotland, is joined on this year’s list by BAFTA and Emmy-winning satirist Armando Iannucci, the journalist and charity founder Sally Magnusson and the businesswoman Ana Stewart. Also on the list are data specialist Gillian Docherty and the university spin-out champion Prof Bill Buchanan.

The society now has about 1,800 fellows in its ranks, from the sciences, literature, arts, law and business.

Mr Macdonald, a member of the IoD since 2001, became chairman in March 2021. He has held executive and non-executive roles across a range of international businesses ​​from startups to large enterprises in both public and private sectors over the last four decades.

He began his professional career as an engineer at the Ministry of Defence before joining Unilever and going on to work for Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in Germany and the UK, before joining General Electric (GE) in the USA.

Mr Macdonald became CEO of John Menzies and has experience working in private equity-backed businesses including Reconomy, the waste management company.

He said: “It is an honour to be receiving this Fellowship from the RSE. I look forward to actively contributing to the RSE’s important and influential work across Scotland and the UK.”

Catherine McWilliam, nation director at IoD Scotland, said: “This is wonderful news, and we would like to extend our congratulations to Patrick from the IoD Scotland team. His extensive industry knowledge and leadership skills have been an integral part of IoD’s continuous growth and success in Scotland during his three years as chair and many years before that as a member.”

Ana Stewart: helping women (pic: Terry Murden)

Mr Iannucci has been elected as an honorary fellow for his satirical work, writing, directing and producing.

He said: “I am thrilled to be elected to the fellowship of the RSE. This is confirmation from the champions of the highest standards of academic and cultural excellence in Scotland that writing jokes is an honourable pursuit.

“This recognition will spur me on to make more people laugh louder, longer and harder than ever before, and will remind me at all times that it’s as equally important to make people think as well as laugh. I promise to do my best.”

Sally Magnusson was elected for her charity work, including her dementia charity Playlist for Life, which promotes the benefits of music.

Ana Stewart, a technology entrepreneur, board member of the Scottish Football Association and founder of Pathways Forward – an initiative that helps women forge their way in business – said: “Entrepreneurship is the lifeblood of our economy and we all have a part to play in shaping our society into one that welcomes all of our entrepreneurs through every stage of their journey, regardless of gender or background.”

Gillian Docherty has worked to champion innovation, digital skills and community engagement with technology. She is the chief commercial officer of the University of Strathclyde, the chair of CodeBase and is the president of the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce.

Professor Bill Buchanan of Edinburgh Napier University is a cyber security expert and computer scientist. He has been involved in at least four university spin-out companies: Zonefox, Cyacomb, Symphonic and Memcrypt.

Mike Welch, founder of online tyre company Blackcircles and now president and chief executive of Treadsy, said: “Becoming a fellow is an incredible honour, and means I am following in the footsteps of two iconic figures to me.”

The complete list of new Fellows 2024:

RSE HONORARY FELLOWS 2024

Armando Iannucci

Writer and political satirist

Professor David Croisdale-Appleby

Chair, Healthwatch England

RSE CORRESPONDING FELLOWS 2024

Professor Alan Reid

Professor of Mathematics, Rice University

Professor Ann Rigney

Professor in Comparative Literature, Utrecht University

Professor De-Zhu Li

Professor of Botany, Chinese Academy of Sciences Kunming Institute of Botany

Professor Donald Dingwell

Director, Department for Earth and Environmental Sciences, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich

Professor John Cioffi

Professor Emeritus of Engineering, Standford University

Professor Miguel Ferrer Baena

Research Professor, Department of Ethology and Biodiversity Conservation, Spanish National Research Council

RSE FELLOWS 2024

Dr Sally Magnusson

Founder, Playlist for Life / Broadcaster and journalist

Dr Michael Welch

President and CEO of Tirebuyer.com / Founder and Chairman of The Welch Trust

Michael P Clancy OBE WS

Director of Law Reform, Law Society of Scotland

Patrick Macdonald

Chair, Institute of Directors

Ana Stewart

Chair, Pathway Forward

Gillian Docherty OBE

Chief Commercial Officer, University of Strathclyde

Laura Dunlop

President, Mental Health Tribunal for Scotland

Leonie Bell

Director, V&A Dundee

Chris Stark

Chief Executive, Climate Change Committee

Professor Ailsa Hall

Former Director, Sea Mammal Research Unit

Professor Apala Majumdar

Professor of Applied Mathematics, University of Strathclyde

Professor David Dockrell

Chair of Infection Medicine / Director of the Centre for Inflammation Research, University of Edinburgh

Professor Donna Heddle

Director, Institute for Northern Studies, University of the Highlands and Islands

Professor Elham Kashefi

Personal Chair in Quantum Computing, University of Edinburgh

Professor Emma Sutton

Professor of English, University of St Andrews

Professor Emma Thomson

Professor in Infectious Diseases (Virology), University of Glasgow

Professor Fiona Leverick

Professor of Criminal Law and Criminal Justice, University of Glasgow

Professor Gabriela Medero

Associate Principal for Business and Enterprise / Professor in Geotechnical and Geoenvironmental Engineering, Heriot Watt University

Professor George Batty

Professor of Epidemiology & Public Health, University College London

Professor Hamish Simpson

Professor of Orthopaedics and Trauma, and Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, University of Edinburgh

Professor J Ross Fitzgerald

Personal Chair of Molecular Bacteriology, University of Edinburgh

Professor Jason Gill

Professor of Cardiometabolic Health, University of Glasgow

Professor Jason König

Professor of Classics, University of St Andrews

Professor Jonathan Fraser

Director of Research, Mathematics, University of St Andrews

Professor Judith Phillips

Deputy Principal (Research), University of Stirling

Professor Keith Mathieson

Professor of Neurophotonics, University of Strathclyde

Professor Kirsteen McCue

Professor of Scottish Literature and Song Culture, University of Glasgow

Professor Kirsty Gunn

Professor of Creative Writing, University of Dundee

Professor Lindsay Beevers

Chair of Environmental Engineering and Head of Research Institute, University of Edinburgh

Professor Lorna Marson

Professor of Transplant Surgery at the Transplant Unit, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh

Professor Malcolm Macleod

Professor of Neurology and Translational Neurosciences, University of Edinburgh

Professor Marc Dweck

Professor of Clinical Cardiology, University of Edinburgh

Professor Marc Vendrell

Chair of Translational Chemistry and Biomedical Imaging, University of Edinburgh

Professor Neil Carragher

Professor of Drug Discovery, Institute of Genetics & Cancer, University of Edinburgh

Professor Nicole Busby

Professor of Human Rights, Equality and Justice, University of Glasgow

Professor Patrick Meir

Personal Chair in Ecosystem Science, School of Geosciences, University of Edinburgh

Professor Paul Foster

Professor in New Testament Language, Literature & Theology, University of Edinburgh

Professor Paul Mealor

Chair in Composition, University of Aberdeen

Professor Peter Hopkins

Professor of Social Geography, Newcastle University

Professor Ross Forgan

Professor of Supramolecular and Materials Chemistry, University of Glasgow

Professor Sarah Coulthurst

Professor of Microbial Interactions, University of Dundee

Professor Sayantan Ghosal

Adam Smith Chair in Political Economy, University of Glasgow

Professor Sinéad Collins

Professor of Microbial Evolution, University of Edinburgh

Professor Sonja Franke-Arnold

Professor in Atom and Quantum Optics, University of Glasgow

Professor Stephen Brusatte

Professor of Palaeontology and Evolution, University of Edinburgh

Professor Tom Guzik

Regius Chair of Physiology and Cardiovascular Pathobiology, University of Glasgow

Professor Vernon Gayle

Professor of Sociology and Social Statistics, University of Edinburgh

Professor Victoria Martin

Professor of Collider Physics, University of Edinburgh

Professor William Buchanan

Professor of Applied Cryptography, Edinburgh Napier University