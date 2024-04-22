Investment in industrial units at Ravenscraig

£10m project

The site of new units at Ravenscraig

Plans have been submitted for a £10 million development of industrial buildings at Ravenscraig on the site of the former steelworks.

An application submitted by Fusion Assets is for three single occupied buildings for larger businesses, and a fourth building which would be divided into seven units for smaller operations, totalling 62,000 sqft.

The units would be suitable for office space, industrial activity, distribution and storage.

Fusion Assets was established by North Lanarkshire Council to promote regeneration and encourage economic development in the region.

The Fusion Assets site covers seven acres and is part of SevenFourEight, Scotland’s newest production and logistics location at the heart of Ravenscraig.

Following Ravenscraig Limited’s land sale to Fusion Assets last year, enabling works have already been completed thanks to funding from the Scottish Government’s Vacant and Derelict Land programme, including earthworks and platforming to level the site, along with drainage infrastructure.

SevenFourEight is part of the approved Ravenscraig regeneration area, allocated for employment uses. Ravenscraig Ltd completed the £4.5m new spine road last year which provides access to serviced plots for business and industrial space totalling 1 million square feet.

Russell Wilkie, Director at Ravenscraig Ltd, said, “Ravenscraig is one of Europe’s largest regeneration and community creation initiatives.”