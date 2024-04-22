Homes selling for near record prices, says Rightmove

Property prices

Average home prices are at their highest for a year (pic: Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

Average asking prices for UK homes rose this month at the fastest annual pace in a year, driven by property at the top of the market, according to a survey released by property website Rightmove.

Prices increased 1.7% to £372,324 – just £570 below the record in May 2023 – with larger homes seeing the biggest growth in activity.

Rightmove said the number of new sellers coming to the market was up 12% compared to this time a year ago, while the number of sales being agreed was 13% higher. The number of new sellers of larger homes was up 18% compared with last year.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s director of property science, said: “The top-of-the-ladder sector continues to drive pricing activity at the start of the year, with movers in this sector typically less sensitive to higher mortgage rates, and more equity rich, contributing to their ability to move.

“While some buyers, across all sectors, will feel that their affordability has improved compared to last year due to wage growth and stable house prices, others will be more impacted by cost-of-living challenges and stickier than expected high mortgage rates.

“Despite these factors, it has been a positive start to the year in comparison to the more muted start to 2023.

“However, agents report that the market remains very price-sensitive, and despite the current optimism, these are not the conditions to support substantial price growth.

“Sellers who are keen to secure their sale will still need to price realistically for their local market and avoid being overambitious at the start of marketing to give themselves the best chance of finding a buyer.”