Glen Rosa to make waves as launch date arrives

Ferry milestone

Glen Rosa: the second of two over-budget ferries (artist’s impression)

Glen Rosa will make real waves next week when the second of two over-budget ferries is launched in a fanfare of celebration and no shortage of controversy.

The ferry, which until Tuesday continues to be known as Hull 802, will slide into the Clyde from Ferguson Marine shipyard where its construction, along with sister vessel Glen Sannox, has been dogged by delays to specification, changes of ownership and high profile sackings.

There will be a gathering of politicians, media and, of course, those who have built the vessels amid the crossfire of arguments and insults which will continue for some time as work continues to complete Glen Rosa.

The Alba Party kept up the political pressure by warning that it will be the last ever ship launched in the Lower Clyde if the Scottish Government does not take a more active role in ensuring more vessels are ordered.

Once it is delivered in September next year it will have the capacity to carry up to 852 passengers, and at least 127 cars or 16 heavy goods vehicles, or a combination of both.

John Petticrew, who was installed as Ferguson Marine interim chief executive last month after the sacking of David Tydeman, will be joined on the launch platform by five female employees, including apprentices. One recently qualified welder – Beth Atkinson – will have the privilege of smashing a bottle of whisky to name the vessel.

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Mairi McAllan, who told Daily Business on 29 March that Mr Tydeman’s decision had been one for the Ferguson Marine board and not ministers, will also be there along with Kevin Hobbs, chief executive at Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL), which will own the vessel. The Rev William Boyle, minister at St. Andrew’s Church of Scotland, will bless the ferry before she launches.

Hull 802 is a 102-metre dual fuel vessel which will be capable of operating on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and marine gas oil (MGO). Glen Sannox is currently undergoing sea trials.