Glasgow tax relief zone draws £2bn in project bids

City investment

The Glasgow region is already home to 500 businesses in the target sectors

Glasgow is poised for a £2 billion windfall from 41 projects seeking to benefit from its new tax-beneficial investment zone.

The level of interest has exceeded expectations and the bids will now be reviewed and assessed over the coming weeks for consideration and approval by the UK and Scottish Governments.

Glasgow City Region was announced in June last year as one of two zones in Scotland to gain investment, tax reliefs and other incentives over ten years to support a package of local projects to boost the innovation economy.

Eligible businesses had to be operating in three key sectors: Life Sciences; Advanced Manufacturing and Precision Engineering; Digital and Enabling Technologies.

Analysis by the Region’s Intelligence Hub confirmed there were around 500 businesses in these sectors across the City Region’s eight council areas.

The 41 project applications received indicated a total match funding / private sector investment of over £1 billion, with bids provided across all three of the priority sectors.

Project bidders have to provide at least 60% of the project funding which is matched by 40% of public funding in capital or revenue investment or tax incentives.

Chair of the Glasgow City Region Cabinet and leader of Glasgow City Council, Susan Aitken said: “It’s increasingly clear that Glasgow City Region is now internationally recognised as a centre of science, technology and innovation and the new Investment Zone is an enormous opportunity for more local businesses to be part of that.

“Ambitious projects will be able to benefit from investment, tax reliefs and other incentives, further boosting our Regional economy and creating quality jobs and training opportunities for our citizens.

“With nearly £2 billion worth of project funding bids submitted for the Investment Zone, the level of interest goes far beyond our initial expectations.

“It tells us businesses are ready to seize these emerging opportunities. But also, that these dynamic and growing sectors recognise something significant and exciting is happening right here in metropolitan Glasgow and they’re determined to be part of that.”