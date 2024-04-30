Four Godolphin horses to watch during the 2024 flat racing campaign

Advertorial Content |

In the electrifying world of flat racing, where speed, stamina, and sheer determination converge, few entities command as much respect and admiration as the esteemed Godolphin.

With a legacy spanning decades and a global footprint that encompasses the most prestigious racetracks on the planet, Godolphin has established itself as a powerhouse in the world of racing.

As the 2024 flat racing season gathers momentum, all eyes turn to the illustrious royal blue silks of Godolphin, as Charlie Appleby unveils his latest crop of equine talent primed to conquer the turf.

From the regally bred colts with aspirations of Derby glory to the impeccably pedigreed fillies, the Godolphin roster boasts a formidable array of talent that embodies the essence of excellence in the sport of kings.

Join us as we embark on a journey through the stables of Godolphin and uncover the stars destined to illuminate the flat racing landscape in 2024.

Notable Speech

Notable Speech, by Dubawi and Swift Rose, is Godolphin’s leading hope in the 2000 Guineas, the first British Classic of the season.

The three-year-old, who is 12/1 for the Guineas in the online sports betting, is yet to even make his turf debut at the time of writing but has impressed on the all-weather with three successive wins at Kempton.

All those wins have been over the Guineas’ distance of one mile, and his latest win in April when beating Valvano by two lengths in a Class 2 contest was impressive.

Ancient Wisdom

Another potential Guineas chance for Appleby is Ancient Wisdom. Another Dubawi colt, but out of Golden Valentine, the three-year-old has won four of his five races under rules.

What’s notable is that Ancient Wisdom is already a group winner at Newmarket, when winning at Group 3 level in October, and he went on to score in the Group 1 Futurity Trophy Stakes at Doncaster.

There are high hopes for this horse this season, but there’s a chance he’ll be more suited to middle distances and that could see him add a third Derby success to Appleby’s CV.

Dance Sequence

Dance Sequence suffered her first defeat at the recent Craven Meeting at Newmarket, finishing second by a neck to Pretty Crystal in the Group 3 Nell Gwyn Stakes.

However, the Dubawi x Tearless filly was unbeaten in her two outings before that near miss, including winning at Group 3 level on the Rowley Mile back in October.

It would be foolish to discount her for the 1000 Guineas on that recent defeat, and she could come on from that run to be in with a chance back at Newmarket.

Arabian Crown

Another Derby hope for Godolphin, Arabian Crown stumbled on debut when beaten at Sandown by less than a length in third, but he hasn’t looked back since.

The Dubawi x Dubai Rose colt returned to Sandown to avenge his defeat and he won a Listed race at Salisbury in August.

Arabian Crown rounded off last season with a comfortable Group 3 success at Newmarket in October, beating Gasper De Lemos by over five lengths, and he could have a good chance in the Derby considering he has already been tested and prevailed at one mile and two furlongs.