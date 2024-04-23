Town revival

Falkirk shopping centre demolition due to begin

| April 23, 2024
Falkirk will be transformed by the demolition of the shopping centre

Demolition of the former Callendar Square Shopping Centre and Antonine Hotel in Falkirk is due to begin as the council makes progress on reviving the core commercial area and building a new town hall.

David Morton Demolition, based in the town, will begin the year-long process of tearing down the mall by removing a bridge connecting it to a multi-storey car park.

This work will start next month and conclude by mid-July. The car park will remain operational throughout that period and a footpath diversion will be put in place.

Demolition of the centre will start at the Kerse Lane/Manor Street end of the building and will progress along Callendar Riggs and onto the High Street before concluding at the Antonine Hotel.

The new town hall project – due for completion in November 2027 – is expected to breathe new life into Falkirk’s High Street, providing a 550-seat auditorium, flexible accommodation for commercial and community use and key council services.

Work on the design stage of the new town hall is ongoing and monthly drop-in sessions will be held to keep local businesses, residents and anyone interested in the project up to speed with progress.

