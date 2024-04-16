Experienced Premier League Schemers Key To Scotland Dreams

Advertorial Content |

Heading into the European Championships in Germany, Scotland are one of the lesser-fancied teams. Not only are they in the same group as the host nation, but they’re outside the top ten teams who will compete in the eyes of most. It won’t stop Scotland and the Scottish dreaming and believing, though. And their experienced Premier League stars will be key to their dreams.

The long and short of it is that Scotland are currently thirty-ninth in the FIFA World Rankings, they were in pot three for the draw for this tournament, and, according to 2024 Euro betting odds, they have little to no chance of winning the competition with a price of 80/1 available at present. That being said, this is tournament football; things don’t always run to script, and while Group A does look quite tough, Steve Clarke and his men will undoubtedly fancy their chances of progressing.

Every team has key players within it, and a lot of times, these key players are the best players where ability is concerned. But for Scotland at the Euros, it could and probably will be the experience of several that will prove crucial for a number of reasons. Players such as Andrew Robertson, Scott McTominay and John McGinn stand out in what you’d expect to be Clarke’s squad, and while they’re all capable performers in their own right, their wealth of know-how on multiple fronts is worth its weight in gold.

What Robertson, McTominay and McGinn represent is a trio of players who have been plying their trade at the very top level and in Europe, especially in the case of Robertson and McTominay. Robertson has won everything there is to win at club level and has been part of a successful Liverpool team for a number of years. McTominay lifted the Carabao Cup last term, and McGinn is a multiple-trophy winner in his homeland.

You could say that there’s a sense that they’ve been there and done that not only where winning is concerned but where competing is concerned, too. Because to play for the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United, two teams where there are expectation levels to win, in the case of Robertson and McTominay, and for Aston Villa, an outfit now challenging for a top-four place and mixing it with the best teams in England’s top flight in McGinn’s case, you have to have something about you beyond ability.

All three have the ability, the experience and the know-how. And they all have that will to win and the knack of being able to drive their respective teams on. How many times, for example, has McTominay come up trumps for Manchester United this season alone? He’s scored vital goals from midfield and won crucial points for the club on his own. It’s this kind of stuff that Robertson and McGinn can also deliver that could see them compete against Europe’s best this summer, and it could see the Scots dreaming, not the latter stages of the tournament.