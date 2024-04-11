Ex-Scotsman editor McLellan joins Media House

Public relations

John McLellan, left, is taking up a role at Jack Irvine’s Media House

Former newspaper editor John McLellan has joined public relations company Media House International as a senior consultant.

Mr McLellan becomes the third former editor to join the Glasgow-based firm. In a 40 year career in the media he spent 15 years as an editor before taking up the role of director of communications for the Scottish Conservative Party during Ruth Davidson’s leadership.

He is currently the director of Newsbrands Scotland, the trade association for Scottish news publishers and writes weekly columns for The Scotsman and Edinburgh Evening News.

He is a member of the Defence, Security and Media Advisory Committee, and the Advertising Standards Authority’s Code of Advertising Practice Committee. He also teaches journalism as an honorary professor at the University of Stirling, from where he graduated with a BA in English Studies in 1983.

As a former Editor-in-Chief of Scotsman Publications, he edited The Scotsman and Scotland on Sunday, and twice served as editor of the Edinburgh Evening News.

He has also served as a City of Edinburgh councillor for the Scottish Conservatives, and as a member of the Press Complaints Commission. His main recreation is watching rugby and as a member of the Watsonian Football Club, hung up his boots at the ripe old age of 50.

Media House International was founded in 1991 by Jack Irvine who entered journalism as a Glasgow Herald trainee, worked as a news reporter in Bournemouth and Poole before joining the Daily Record. He became best known as launch editor of the Scottish Sun and chief executive of all the Murdoch titles in Scotland – The Times, Sunday Times, News of the World, Today and The Sun.

Mr Irvine’s deputy is Ramsay Smith who, after starting his career on the Aberdeen Evening Express, moved to Fleet Street to join the Daily Mirror. Returning to Scotland, he eventually became editor of the Scottish Daily Mail, and also held senior executive roles at The Scotsman and Sunday Mail.

Mr Irvine said: “Ramsay and I have known John for a very long time, and we are thrilled that somebody with such an in-depth understanding of media and politics is joining the team.

“Luckily there is nobody in the company who can talk to him about rugby or else we’d never get any work done.”

Mr McLellan said, “I’m delighted to be joining Media House at what is a very exciting time for the company, and having known Jack and Ramsay for more years than we dare to count I’m sure it will be lots of fun too.

“And having spent my rugby career in the front row, I’m not sure I know much about the game anyway.”

Frank O’Donnell, another former editor of The Scotsman, last year joined Charlotte Street Partners after leaving DC Thomson, publisher of the Aberdeen Press & Journal.