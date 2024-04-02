Dental tech firm Calcivis targets US after funding

Investment

Adam Christie of Calcivis, with Vicki Hazley, Paul Callaghan and Peter Silver (Scottish National Investment Bank)

Biotechnology firm, Calcivis, is targeting the US after securing £5 million to roll out its dental technology and revolutionise early intervention in tooth decay.

The Edinburgh-based company received £4m from the Scottish National Investment Bank along with £1m from IFS Maven Equity Finance, managed by Maven Capital Partners and part of the Investment Fund for Scotland (IFS), delivered by the British Business Bank.

Calcivis will use the funds to bring its flagship product, an imaging device, to market in the US after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted premarket approval.

The product is the first Scottish device to secure certification from the most stringent regulatory review of safety and effectiveness.

The US market is the largest for medical technology and Calcivis also plans launches in the UK and other European markets.

Calcivis is based at Edinburgh’s BioQuarter, where it continues to expand its research and development operations and explore innovative, lower carbon manufacturing processes. Since it was set up in 2012, the company has raised more than £18m. Investors include Scottish Enterprise and Archangels, which has been involved with the company from the outset.

Adam Christie, CEO of Calcivis said: “This technology has the potential to revolutionise prevention in oral health care, with cavities impacting more than two billion people globally, according to the World Health Organisation.

“We look forward to seeing where this product can go with the support of both the Scottish National Investment Bank, and the Investment Fund for Scotland, through Maven.”

Paul Callaghan, Investment Director at the Bank said: “Calcivis is a shining example of how Scotland is leading the way in developing cutting-edge technology that improves our health and wellbeing.”