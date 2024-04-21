PR

Deerin and MacLeod join Charlotte Street Partners

| April 22, 2024
Chris Deerin and Catherine MacLeod

Writer Chris Deerin has re-joined the public affairs consultancy Charlotte Street Partners in an advisory role alongside Catherine MacLeod, a former adviser to the late Chancellor Alistair Darling.

Mr Deerin is director of Reform Scotland, Scotland Editor of the New Statesman and a contributor to other titles.

He was part of the founding team at Charlotte Street Partners in 2014 and his previous roles include head of comment at The Daily Telegraph, executive editor of Scotland on Sunday, and a columnist for the Daily Mail.

Ms MacLeod is a former political editor of The Herald and worked closely with Mr Darling during his years at the Treasury which embraced the financial crash in 2007-09.

She remains a consultant with a focus on media training, presentation, messaging, and coaching. Ms MacLeod is a member of the development board of Sabhal Mor Ostaig, a member college of the Universities of the Highlands and Islands, a visiting professor at Kings, and regularly comments on UK and Scottish public affairs.

, , Media & Creative No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

John-McLellan-and-Jack-Irvine

Ex-Scotsman editor McLellan joins Media House

Former newspaper editor John McLellan has joined public relations company Media House International as aRead More

Dominic-West-in-Nationwide-advert

Nationwide ordered to change ‘misleading’ advert

Nationwide Building Society has been told that its television advertising campaign poking fun at banksRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.