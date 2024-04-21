Deerin and MacLeod join Charlotte Street Partners

PR

Chris Deerin and Catherine MacLeod

Writer Chris Deerin has re-joined the public affairs consultancy Charlotte Street Partners in an advisory role alongside Catherine MacLeod, a former adviser to the late Chancellor Alistair Darling.

Mr Deerin is director of Reform Scotland, Scotland Editor of the New Statesman and a contributor to other titles.

He was part of the founding team at Charlotte Street Partners in 2014 and his previous roles include head of comment at The Daily Telegraph, executive editor of Scotland on Sunday, and a columnist for the Daily Mail.

Ms MacLeod is a former political editor of The Herald and worked closely with Mr Darling during his years at the Treasury which embraced the financial crash in 2007-09.

She remains a consultant with a focus on media training, presentation, messaging, and coaching. Ms MacLeod is a member of the development board of Sabhal Mor Ostaig, a member college of the Universities of the Highlands and Islands, a visiting professor at Kings, and regularly comments on UK and Scottish public affairs.

…