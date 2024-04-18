David R Murray & Associates merges with Space Solutions

Architecture deal

David Murray and Steve Judge (pic: contributed)

Architecture practice David R Murray Associates (DMA) is merging with Space Solutions in a deal that will enable the combined firm to benefit from their areas of specialism.

DMA senior architect and associate Neil Strachan will join Space as an associate director, alongside Steven Berry joining as an architectural technician.

David Murray will continue as a consultant on existing DMA projects, leading on legacy work and continuing to offer his expertise to the extended architectural team.

He said: “This is an exciting opportunity for the DMA guys and offers us the opportunity to work with a wider team.”

He added that the new set-up will enable him to spend time on other interests including the development of sustainable, affordable housing and care facilities and working on his non-exec roles in a community energy company, a community trust and a care sector charity.

In welcoming the DMA team, Steve Judge, founder and chair of Space Solutions, said: “David is a highly respected local architect, and we are thrilled to be welcoming the team into Space. The new arrangement is a superb alignment of expertise, experience and resources which will hugely benefit our combined portfolio of clients.”

DMA, based in Corstorphine, Edinburgh, brings over 35 years’ experience ranging from medical research laboratories to hotels, student accommodation, master planning, retail, industrial, health, community and commercial projects.

Space Solutions has been creating workspaces for more than 27 years. Working with major public and private organisations across the UK, projects range from commercial workspaces to industrial buildings, hotels, health and master planning .

The business has locations in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee Livingston and London and employs 180 members of staff.