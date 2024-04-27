Cuthbert becomes keeper of old fitness pavilion

New goal

Kevin Cuthbert: important building

A former Premiership goalkeeper is to save an historic building that faced possible demolition after lying empty for years.

Former St Johnstone player Kevin Cuthbert will move his personal training business into the Rodney Pavilion in Perth which the council had designated as having “potential for redevelopment”.

The building had been used as a fitness centre for more than 90 years, initially by the staff of the former General Accident company that later became part of Aviva. After becoming a public facility it closed in 2022.

Mr Cuthbert, 41, who also kept goal for Ayr, Greenock Morton, Hamilton and Raith Rovers, was named preferred bidder from five offers submitted to Perth and Kinross Council. He will relocate from an industrial unit in the Ladeside Business Centre which is no longer big enough to handle its growing members.

He said: “Rodney Pavilion is an important building in Perth – it has been associated with health and fitness since it was built and is a beautiful place to work out looking out over amazing gardens to the front. We wanted to make sure it stays in its original form and secure the building’s future.”