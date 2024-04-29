Cornwell ‘honoured’ to become ICAS president

Alison Cornwell CA has been appointed president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (ICAS) for 2024/25. She is the fifth female president in ICAS’s 170-year history.

She takes over from Clive Bellingham, former member of the PwC global board, and will serve a year in office.

Ms Cornwell (pictured) is an experienced CFO having worked in senior roles internationally at The Walt Disney Company and then as CFO in three successive PE backed businesses in television broadcasting (Sparrowhawk Media Group), film distribution and production financing (Alliance Films) and most recently in film exhibition (Vue International).

She qualified as a CA with C&L Glasgow in 1990 and spent five years in PwC’s corporate finance practice in London.

Pevious roles include governor and audit committee chair of the British Film Institute. She is currently a non-executive director of Moonriver TV, producer of the recent series A Gentleman In Moscow starring Ewan McGregor.

Supporting Ms Cornwell in her role are Karen Scholes, who has been appointed deputy president, and David Cruickshank, who has been appointed vice president.

Ms Cornwell said: “ICAS has been a leading voice in business and accountancy since 1854, and so to represent the oldest financial institution in the world as its president is a huge honour.

“I am grateful to have the opportunity to give back to an organisation which has enabled me to pursue a fascinating and rewarding career, and it’s one of my goals during my presidential term to broaden the route of entry and attract more young people to the profession.”

Bruce Cartwright, ICAS chief executive, said: “Alison brings a wealth of experience to ICAS, both as a non-executive and CFO, and is a strong advocate for integrity, trust in the profession, sustainability and inspiring the next generation of CA students.”