Clyde Hydrogen raises £1m for breakthrough tech

Funding deal

University of Glasgow is supporting Clyde Hydrogen’s technology (pic: DB Media Services)

Scottish startup Clyde Hydrogen Systems has raised more than £1 million in a pre-seed funding round involving equity and grants.

The funding was supported by Zinc, the University of Glasgow and several angel investors and the company’s collaboration with the university provides it with access to research facilities and expertise in renewable energy technologies.

Clyde Hydrogen’s technology delivers high pressure green hydrogen safely at scale and at low cost. This has the potential to match renewable energy with hydrogen production in a more productive way than currently possible – solving one of the industry’s biggest challenges to date.

The pre-seed funding will help expand the company’s R&D team, accelerate technology development, and forge strategic partnerships within the energy sector.

“This funding is not just a financial boost but a validation of our vision to make green hydrogen accessible and cost effective,” said Dr Jos Trehern, chairman. “With the support of Zinc, the University of Glasgow and angel investors, we are poised to accelerate our research and development efforts and bring our innovative solutions to market.”

Paul Kirby, co-founder and CEO at Zinc added: “At Zinc, we believe in the importance of investing in deep science innovation to solve our most pressing environmental issues.

“Clyde Hydrogen represents exactly the kind of disruptive technology we look to support — one that has the potential to revolutionise the energy landscape and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.”

Melville Anderson, head of IP and commercialisation, at the University of Glasgow, said: “This partnership aligns with our commitment to advancing sustainable and renewable energy adoption.

“We believe that Clyde Hydrogen’s ground-breaking approach to hydrogen production will play a crucial role in achieving a carbon-neutral future.”