Law

BTO hires top team, Blackadders unveils promotions

By a Daily Business reporter | April 2, 2024
Grant Hunter and Caroline Carr

BTO Solicitors has appointed Grant Hunter as managing partner and Caroline Carr as chair.

Mr Hunter has headed the firm’s dispute resolution department for seven years and has served on its former executive board since 2018.

Ms Carr will retain a client facing role whilst also undertaking firm-wide leadership responsibilities.

Blackadders

Blackadders has announced a number of promotions across both its business services and private client teams in Scotland.

Among them, Emma Sadler becomes partner in the family law team while Jack Boyle has been promoted from director to partner in the employment team.

Appointments, Finance & Law No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Graham Wilson

McKee Campbell Morrison hires new director

McKee Campbell Morrison Solicitors has appointed Graham Wilson as its first director since it wasRead More

Brooks takes reins as Scottish Tourism Alliance chair

The Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA) has appointed Rebecca Brooks as chair of the organisation, succeedingRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.