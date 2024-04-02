BTO hires top team, Blackadders unveils promotions

Law

By a Daily Business reporter |

Grant Hunter and Caroline Carr

BTO Solicitors has appointed Grant Hunter as managing partner and Caroline Carr as chair.

Mr Hunter has headed the firm’s dispute resolution department for seven years and has served on its former executive board since 2018.

Ms Carr will retain a client facing role whilst also undertaking firm-wide leadership responsibilities.

Blackadders

Blackadders has announced a number of promotions across both its business services and private client teams in Scotland.

Among them, Emma Sadler becomes partner in the family law team while Jack Boyle has been promoted from director to partner in the employment team.