Borders firms merge to form JRW Hogg & Thorburn

Accountancy tie-up

Kevin Crowford and Kenny Adamson

Borders accountancy firms JRW and Hogg & Thorburn have joined forces in the latest merger to be announced in the sector.

The newly-created JRW Hogg & Thorburn brings together two practices with long histories.

JRW was formed in 2007 following a merger between The James Rosie Partnership and Welch & Co, and now has offices in Biggar, Edinburgh, Galashiels, Hawick and Langholm.

Galashiels-based Hogg & Thorburn has been around for 70 years.

The new team will comprise nine partners and four associates, and in total over 50 staff will be based across six offices.

JRW’s current office in Riverside House will provide the Galashiels base for the newly merged firm, alongside re-named and branded offices in Biggar, Edinburgh, Hawick, Langholm and Peebles.

Kevin Crowford, partner at JRW, said: “It is a great pleasure to merge our two experienced and exceptionally talented teams, and in doing so, to have the opportunity to grow JRW Hogg & Thorburn into an even stronger proposition for our clients.

“As a major employer in the region, we are also proud that the merger will create even greater career opportunities, too.”

Kenny Adamson, partner at Hogg & Thorburn, said: “Our two firms share a long history in the Borders but we are thrilled that this new merger will see our teams coming together.”

Last week it was announced that the Tayside-based accountancy firm EQ is acquiring Douglas Home & Co in a move that will increase the number of offices to 10 across Scotland and northern England.