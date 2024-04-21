BGF funds marketing tech firm Hyble’s US growth

New funding

Hyble technology is helping distribute drinks brands

BGF, the capital investor, has provided a £2.5 million follow-on investment in Edinburgh-based Hyble, a provider of marketing technology to the global drinks and hospitality sector.

The investment, part of a £2.8m funding round, will support Hyble’s US launch and the recent signing of a multi-year contract with alcohol distributor Southern Glazer’s Wines and Spirits.

Hyble’s expansion into the US has driven 73% year on year revenue growth in Q1, and expansion of its team across the UK and US to almost 100 in the past year. Its client list includes Pernod Ricard, Diageo and Bacardi.

Chief executive Craig Letton said the funding comes at an important moment for the firm’s long term growth trajectory.

“Having recently relocated to the US, I’ve seen first-hand how our technology is having a game-changing impact for our customers.

“We’re particularly excited about the scale of the opportunity with SGWS and the opportunities it has created as we are now ideally placed to capitalise on this.”

Euan Baxter, investor at BGF and board member at Hyble, said: “We’ve enjoyed working with Craig and the wider Hyble leadership team since our initial investment in 2020.

“During that time, we’ve seen the business deliver significant growth. We look forward to the next chapter as the company explores a wider range of applications for its sector-leading technology.”