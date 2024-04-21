New funding

BGF funds marketing tech firm Hyble’s US growth

| April 22, 2024
Hyble technology is helping distribute drinks brands

BGF, the capital investor, has provided a £2.5 million follow-on investment in Edinburgh-based Hyble, a provider of marketing technology to the global drinks and hospitality sector.

The investment, part of a £2.8m funding round, will support Hyble’s US launch and the recent signing of a multi-year contract with alcohol distributor Southern Glazer’s Wines and Spirits.

Hyble’s expansion into the US has driven 73% year on year revenue growth in Q1, and expansion of its team across the UK and US to almost 100 in the past year. Its client list includes Pernod Ricard, Diageo and Bacardi.

Chief executive Craig Letton said the funding comes at an important moment for the firm’s long term growth trajectory.

“Having recently relocated to the US, I’ve seen first-hand how our technology is having a game-changing impact for our customers.

“We’re particularly excited about the scale of the opportunity with SGWS and the opportunities it has created as we are now ideally placed to capitalise on this.”

Euan Baxter, investor at BGF and board member at Hyble, said: “We’ve enjoyed working with Craig and the wider Hyble leadership team since our initial investment in 2020.

“During that time, we’ve seen the business deliver significant growth. We look forward to the next chapter as the company explores a wider range of applications for its sector-leading technology.”

, News, Scotland, Technology & Health No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

high street shopping at Easter

Obstacles to growth ‘falling away’ says Item Club

Growth is expected to accelerate next year as falling inflation, interest rates and costs encourageRead More

Lorna-Slater-at-Green-spring-conf-DBMS

Greens to review power-sharing pact with SNP

Scottish Green members are reviewing the future of their pact with the SNP after itRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.