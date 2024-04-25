Barclays posts lower profit amid deals drought

Markets Live

Barclays campus in Glasgow

Barclays posted a 12% fall in Q1 profit before tax to £2.27 billion from down from £2.6bn a year ago as mortgage pressures and the drought in M&A activity took a toll on its figures.

“Continued structural hedge momentum was more than offset by mortgage margin pressure and adverse deposit dynamics reflecting wider market trends,” said Barclays.

The net interest margin in the UK consumer division were 3.09% compared to 3.2% in the first quarter of 2023..

Barclays does not expect to increase its total dividend for the year, instead emphasising share buybacks to support shareholder returns.

… more follows