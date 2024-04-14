Azets director Meldrum secures insolvency licence

Restructuring

David Meldrum: new practitioner

David Meldrum, a director within the Azets Restructuring and Insolvency team in Scotland, has secured his insolvency licence from ICAS.

Mr Meldrum, who has been working in the Scottish insolvency market for 17 years, joined Azets in 2022 as an associate director, was then promoted to director in July last year and has now become the third licensed insolvency practitioner within Azets’ Scottish practice.

He is also chair of the R3 Glasgow and West of Scotland Insolvency forum and is a member of the R3 Scotland committee. R3 is the UK’s trade association for insolvency and restructuring professionals.

Since joining Azets, Mr Meldrum has played a key role in several high-profile insolvencies including the administrations of the Bon Accord and Antonine shopping centres; the administration of MHA Auchlochan – a retirement community and care home business in South Lanarkshire; and the administrations of a Glasgow City Centre hotel group.

He specialises in advising a range of professional advisers and stakeholders and will now assume a leadership position in shaping the strategy and management of his appointments. He will also play a key role in growing and developing Azets profile and client base in the insolvency and restructuring market.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Meldrum said that obtaining his licence will enable him to accept insolvency appointments.

“I have gained an enormous amount of experience during the last 17 years, particularly during the last two years with Azets which has grown to become one of Scotland’s leading firms in the insolvency sector,” he said.

“I am very much looking forward to progressing my career further within Azets and continuing to advise those businesses in the Scottish market that require assistance, particularly during a period where so many are experiencing financial distress owing to a range of economic factors.”

Blair Milne, head of restructuring and insolvency in Scotland, added: “David has been a terrific addition to the Azets Restructuring and Insolvency team.

“He has progressed rapidly over the past couple of years and is a major asset to our team. He has demonstrated his ability to manage a growing portfolio of cases, including some of the highest profile and most challenging insolvency appointments in the Scottish market during his time with Azets.

“Securing his insolvency licence is well-deserved and we wish David every success in his new role.”