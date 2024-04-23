Apex acquires historic Meldrum House Hotel

Portfolio addition

Meldrum House becomes the 10th hotel in the Apex group

Apex Hotels has acquired Meldrum House Country Hotel and Golf Course in Aberdeenshire, the group’s second rural property addition to its portfolio following the purchase of Pine Trees in July last year.

Privately-owned by local businessmen Bob Edwards, Terry and David Buchan, the 51-bedroom four star Meldrum House Hotel becomes the 10th in the group. It comprises a 13th century manor house and golf course, set in 250 acres of countryside.

The acquisition for an undisclosed sum follows another strong financial year for the Apex group, supported by a £60 million refinancing package with Barclays.

Apex Hotels chief executive Angela Vickers, said: “This is an exciting time for Apex, and after getting to know the team at Meldrum House, it was clear they share the same vision and ambitions we have at Apex Hotels.

“Meldrum House will be one of our flagship hotels and we are delighted to be the next custodians of this historic property.”

Jordan Charles will continue to lead the team at Meldrum House.

Mr Edwards bought the Meldrum hotel and estate in 1991 and retained it as his family home for many years.

Together with Terry and David Buchan the hotel was refurbished and re-opened in 2009, securing 4-star status.

The Knights Golf Course opened in 1998 and celebrated its 25th anniversary last year, hosting the Scottish Men’s Amateur Championship.

In 2016 an extension to the 800-year-old manor house added 51 bedrooms with a new ballroom for up to 200 guests.

“After 31 years of owning Meldrum House, it is the perfect time to hand over the reins for a new chapter,” said Mr Edwards.

Apex Hotels was founded by Scottish entrepreneur Norman Springford who opened his first

property in 1996, Apex Grassmarket Hotel in the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town.