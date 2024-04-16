Ameca brings the humanoid touch to robotics

Building trust

Ameca joins the team at the National Robotarium

A Scottish laboratory for artificial intelligence has unveiled the latest member of its team – Ameca, the “world’s most advanced” humanoid robot.

The National Robotarium hopes Ameca will help build public trust in robots and AI by showcasing its sophisticated range of capabilities at various events, school visits, and workshops.

Ameca’s features include embedded microphones, cameras, facial recognition software, and articulated motorised components, enabling it to interact with people in a natural and engaging way.

The robotarium, based at Heriot-Watt University in partnership with The University of Edinburgh, has acquired Ameca from Engineered Arts, making it the first facility in the UK to host the humanoid robot.

Steve Maclaren, chief operating officer at the National Robotarium, said: “Since opening our doors in September 2022, we’ve successfully hosted more than 100 in-person and virtual events and engaged thousands of school-aged children.

“Ameca represents an exciting opportunity to build on that success and take public engagement to the next level.

“By giving people the chance to interact with this state-of-the-art humanoid robot firsthand, we aim to demystify robotics, foster trust in human-robot interaction, and showcase the remarkable potential of these technologies to improve our daily lives and benefit society as a whole.”

Will Jackson, the founder and CEO of Engineered Arts, said: “We are incredibly proud to have Ameca join the many preeminent robots at The National Robotarium.

“Meeting an AI-embodied humanoid robot is a unique experience that very few people have witnessed and we are very excited to be able to share what can be a profound moment with a wider audience.”

The National Robotarium is part of the Data-Driven Innovation initiative, supported by £21 million from the UK Government and £1.4 million from the Scottish Government.

The initiative aims to turn Edinburgh into the data capital of Europe and is part of the wider £1.5 billion Edinburgh and South-East Scotland City Region Deal.