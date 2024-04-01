Agency aims to revive postponed X3 summit

Tech talks

X3 champions: James Varga and Russell Dalgleish

Scottish Enterprise is attempting to revive plans to stage a major technology conference in Scotland that was postponed at short notice without explanation.

Daily Business revealed last month that the X3 Global Summit, scheduled to take place in Edinburgh over three-days at the end of May, had been called off.

The organisers have so far offered no reason, but the Scottish Government has now said plans are under way to find a new date for the event which promised a “distinguished” lineup of innovators and entrepreneurs from around the world.

In a statement, it said: “Scotland’s entrepreneurial ecosystem is thriving, with companies attracting a record £1bn of risk capital in 2023.”

It added that there were “a growing calendar of investment events to bring businesses and investors together.

“We are aware that the organisers of the X3 Summit have taken a strategic decision to postpone the event planned for May, in order to achieve maximum impact for both investors and businesses.

“Scottish Enterprise continue(s) to engage X3 in plans to set a new date for the Summit, which we expect will be announced in due course.”

The X3 Summit was heavily promoted on social media

The event attracted public money and was widely promoted, with the organisers describing it as a “pivotal three-day tech event across wealth, environment and health.”

It added: “X3 is about creating value for growth investors and global scaling companies through a fresh approach to content delivered by fantastic speakers.”

Its backers included the Department for Business and Trade, Scottish Enterprise, the Data Lab and the Scottish Business Network, whose founder Russell Dalgleish was among more than 15 speakers lined up to take part.

One of the organisers was James Varga, who recently stepped down from the open banking data firm DirectID, 13 years after setting up the business. Just days before X3 was postponed, he told his LinkedIn followers that X3 was “going to be an amazing event”.

He was asked three times for an explanation why it was called off and claimed he had not seen the article published on 18 March in which he was included, but said “it has been mentioned.”