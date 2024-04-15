Office deal

Aberdeen’s Annan House sold below asking price

By a Daily Business reporter | April 15, 2024
New owner: Annan House

An Israeli investor has acquired Annan House in Aberdeen, one of the city’s biggest office developments, for £32 million, lower than the expected sale price.

German investment firm Patrazia had put a £42m price tag on the eight-storey building whose main occupant is oil and gas firm Enquest for whom it was built by Drum Property Group in 2015.

It was part of a £100m project to redevelop the Aberdeen Seafood park into an area now known as the North Dee Business Quarter.

The property was acquired by Rockspring Property Investment Managers in the same year for a price in the region of £45.1m. German investment firm Patrizia acquired the London-based Rockspring in 2017.

News, Property, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Mangata factory

US firm Mangata scraps satellite factory plan

A plan to build a satellite manufacturing site at Prestwick has been abandoned after the US companyRead More

IBioIC

Glasgow tax relief zone draws £2bn in project bids

Glasgow is poised for a £2 billion windfall from 41 projects seeking to benefit fromRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.