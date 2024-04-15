Aberdeen’s Annan House sold below asking price

Office deal

New owner: Annan House

An Israeli investor has acquired Annan House in Aberdeen, one of the city’s biggest office developments, for £32 million, lower than the expected sale price.

German investment firm Patrazia had put a £42m price tag on the eight-storey building whose main occupant is oil and gas firm Enquest for whom it was built by Drum Property Group in 2015.

It was part of a £100m project to redevelop the Aberdeen Seafood park into an area now known as the North Dee Business Quarter.

The property was acquired by Rockspring Property Investment Managers in the same year for a price in the region of £45.1m. German investment firm Patrizia acquired the London-based Rockspring in 2017.