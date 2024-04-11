Aberdeen close in on ‘Sweden’s most boring man’

Coach talks

By a Daily Business sports reporter |

Jimmy Thelin: solid record

Aberdeen are close to offering the coaching role to Elfsborg head coach Jimmy Thelin, described as “Sweden’s most boring person.”

The 46-year-old tops the list of candidates to replace Neil Warnock who was installed after Barry Robson who was sacked in January.

Thelin has guided Elfsborg to two second-place finishes in Sweden’s top division since taking charge in 2018. Only goal difference with Malmo last term denied him delivering the club its first title for 13 years.

The former lower league defender has a 47% win record but one Swedish journalist said his appointment “would mean the death of exciting headlines.”

Robert Laul, a journalist with Goteborgs-Posten, said: “In interviews, he is perhaps Sweden’s most boring person. He rarely or never offers anything personal, refuses to tip tables or speculate.

“He is a decent and honest person with sound values, devoted to the profession, meticulous and professional. He never criticises a verdict out of respect for the referees.

“It is one of the things he has become best known for in Sweden. He has never complained about a referee’s decision on TV, in newspapers, or other interviews.”

Aberdeen are currently ninth in the Premiership – with Saturday’s draw with Livingston ending their hopes of a top-six finish – and risk being relegated for the first time.

However, their season is not yet completely without hope as they face Celtic on Saturday 20 April for a place in the Scottish Cup final.

Peter Leven, the former Kilmarnock and MK Dons midfielder, took temporary charge after Warnock stood down as caretaker after only 34 days last month.