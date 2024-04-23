A Comprehensive Guide to Mixed Method Dissertation Research and Writing

Advertorial Content |

A mixed methods dissertation focuses on the collection of data and analyses it by combining the top two research approaches, i.e., quantitative and qualitative. Researchers have to follow a step-by-step detailed process to arrive at the results of a mixed research dissertation, as depicted in the following slide taken from the data archives of Nova South-eastern University.

Students always find it challenging to work on dissertation mixed methods because they combine a bit of both research approaches depending on the type of data. Some prefer seeking support from professional dissertation writing services to fulfil the research requirements. Some choose the tougher battle and attempt to finish the research and writing of their dissertations by themselves.

This article guides you in detail about what essential steps you should take if you want to ace your mixed methods dissertation proposal and the further writing process. Let’s start right away.

How to Research and Write a Mixed Method Dissertation?

Integration is the key feature of any mixed method dissertation. When you take notes on the analysis process of your papers, it becomes easier for you to craft an integrated research paper. Furthermore, The University of Oxford provides students with the following top seven tips for writing a mixed method dissertation:

1.Start the Writing Process Early

Writing your mixed-method dissertation can be a difficult task, but there is one way that can help you keep your motivation levels up. If you start your research work from the methodology section and find the qualitative data themes, your work will be kick-started. When you start the writing process early, you get plenty of time to make revisions later on. Also, it will help you identify any potential loopholes in the research plans you have made for your papers.

2. Finalise the Structure

It is important to craft a mixed methods dissertation outline before you start working on your papers. Think about the final structure of your work; how would you like to see it? You can either follow a quantitative approach where you build the sequence of quantitative data components, or you can choose several qualitative themes for your papers. Contemplate what theme portrays the best picture of the research issues you are investigating. It’s always preferable to use a mixture of qualitative and quantitative methods depending on the type of research and your dissertation title.

3. Comprehend the Research Approach Fully

No matter what research approach you use (qualitative and quantitative research), ensure that you understand the intricacies of the method perfectly. What’s even more important is that you do not have to be disheartened if the results of your research differ from your expectations. Instead, concentrate on exploring the reasons for those differences. Build a dataset based on your findings and enhance the understanding of your readers regarding the varying results of your research.

4. Be Flexible and Systematic

Although the writing process of such dissertations is quite flexible, the systematic nature of the work cannot be taken lightly. Students should always pay attention to their mixed method dissertation structure because if they don’t, it results in the loss of their grades. When writing your papers, provide enough details to the examiners and readers so that they can replicate your procedures. You should be focused on justifying the approaches you choose for your work and enable your readers to follow the flow of your work.

5. Take Notes

If you want to perform really well in your mixed method dissertation, you should take notes from the start of your research process. Keep your notebook with you when finalising your mixed methods research designs and note down the minute details. Doing so helps you keep track of the references, helpful discussions and subject-centric conversations. Also, you should refer to the methodological developments in your work and build an inherent flow in the papers you are crafting. It is nevertheless a difficult task; ask for help with a mixed method dissertation from a UK-based dissertation writing service whenever you need it.

6. Link the Sources

You must know that the mixed methods approach in research is advancing with each passing day. To cope with the challenges of the developing field, you must consider the data that is used for the methodological approaches. Do not forget to mention all the sources for your papers in the appendix and bibliography of your papers. Using the citation style recommended by your professors will save you from much trouble. For the details regarding secondary data you use in your research study, use the appendices chapter.

7. Be Concise

While writing mixed method dissertations, you must take into account the word limit you have been given. It is a no-brainer that when you combine two research methods, a lot of information needs to be conveyed to the readers. Prepare yourself for editing a number of drafts before you finalise the dissertation. If you want to make the most of your word count, use appendices and tables. Try to be as concise as you can and cut out the clutter from your dissertation research.

What Is a Mixed Method Approach in Research?

As George Washington University narrates the definition, a mixed methods dissertation follows a research approach that is the combination of qualitative and quantitative forms. You use such assumptions in your study that elevate the overall strength of your research work.

Can You Use Mixed Methods in Dissertation?

Yes, you can use a mixed methods approach in your dissertation to better answer the research questions. In such dissertations, you combine quantitative and qualitative research methods to analyse and interpret the data in detail.

What Are the 4 Types of Mixed Method Research?

You can benefit from the flexibility of methods that are used to achieve the results for a mixed method dissertation. According to the guidelines by Dovetail, the mixed methods study can be divided into the following four types:

Embedded

Convergent parallel

Exploratory sequential design

Explanatory sequential design

What Are the 5 Purposes of Mixed Methods Research?

According to the Sage Journal Publications, the five prime purposes of following a dissertation methodology mixed methods are listed below:

The triangulation of the available resources

The complementarity of the elements

The development of the research plan

The initiation of practical research work

The expansion of the development and growth phase of research

What Method Is Used in Dissertation?

Per the specifications of The University of Westminster, the research methods that are used in a dissertation are qualitative, quantitative and mixed. The first two deal with qualitative and quantitative data focus groups, respectively, and the third one is a combination of both. Whatever method you choose, ensure that you answer your mixed method dissertation research questions with great precision and accuracy.

Mixed Method Dissertation Examples

To further help you with the data collection for a mixed methods research dissertation, we have included a sample dissertation in this article. Review this academic document by the University of South Carolina and study the research paradigm in detail.

A Descriptive Mixed-Methods Study that examines the needs of Teachers and their Preferences for Technology Integration Professional Development

Mixed Methods Dissertation Template

The Fayetteville State University has published the following template to help you bring your mixed method dissertation ideas to life.