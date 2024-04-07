7N Architects builds future as employee-owned firm

Leadership

Ewan Anderson, second from right, with 7N Architects leadership team

An Edinburgh-based architecture practice which has been involved in transforming a number of civic and urban areas, has become employee owned.

7N Architects’ owner and founding director Ewan Anderson has transferred his entire shareholding to an employee ownership trust on behalf of the firm’s 24 staff.

It made the announcement in advance of an event at its Randolph Place studio celebrating 15 years of operation.

The company’s leadership will now be spearheaded by a board of directors composed of Mr Anderson together with co-directors Ben Watson and Craig Tait. They will work in collaboration with a board of trustees bringing together Mr Anderson with independent chair of trustees John Hume, and 7N team members Lisa Blyth and Laura Adamson who were both elected by fellow employees.

“7N Architects has come a long way since the practice was formed during the financial crisis of 2009,” said Mr Anderson.

“It’s an exciting time for the practice, with projects from London to Lerwick.

“We’ve created the City Centre Strategy for Glasgow, masterplans for University of Glasgow and Inverness Campus, a new station concept for Network Rail, built hundreds of new homes in some of the most deprived and affluent parts of Scotland and have developed transformational proposals for new workspaces which put people’s wellbeing at the heart of the design.

“I look forward to being an integral part of a new era for 7N Architects – and seeing the company, our employees and our clients continue over the longer-term to reap the benefits of our enlightened and progressive approach to making better places.”

The trust has been set up with guidance from Scottish employee ownership specialist Owner Associates UK.