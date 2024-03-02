Yousaf announces wife due to give birth in July

Pregnancy update

Humza Yousaf: new baby (pic: Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

Scotland’s first minister Humza Yousaf has announced that his wife Nadia El-Nakla is pregnant and is due to give birth in July.

Mr Yousaf is expected to take paternity leave while Holyrood is in summer recess though the length of time he may be away from his office has not been stated.

The couple already have two children. Their daughter Amal is four and Yousaf is stepfather to 14-year-old Maya.

In a statement, Mr Yousaf said: “Nadia and I are delighted to announce that we are expecting a new addition to our family in July.

“We want to thank the early pregnancy unit at Ninewells Hospital who have provided wonderful support to Nadia and our family through the early stages of her pregnancy.

“We are incredibly grateful for the love that we have received from our family and friends upon sharing our news with them.

“Our daughters, Maya and Amal, are both very excited to meet the new baby.”

Mr Yousaf is the second Scottish Cabinet minister this month to announce new parental responsibilities after the new Wellbeing, Net Zero and Energy Secretary Mairi McAllan announced she was expecting her first child with her husband Iain.

Tony Blair became first serving prime minister to have a legitimate child in over 150 years when his son Leo was born in 2000. David Cameron’s daughter Florence was born in 2010 soon after he took office, while by Boris Johnson’s partner Carrie gave birth to a son Wilfred in April 2020.

Mr Yousaf and El-Nakla married in 2019. El-Nakla, 39, is a trained psychotherapist and was elected as an SNP councillor for Dundee in 2022. The couple live in the Broughty Ferry suburb of Dundee.