Report due

Women have campaigned against the state pension changes (pic: Terry Murden)

Women who campaigned over changes to the state pension age are hoping a report due out today will recommend the government pays compensation.

Those born in the 1950s say they were not appropriately warned of the changes which delayed their entitlement to state pension from the age of 60 to 66, bringing it into line with men.

The parliamentary and helath service ombudsman has spent five years investigating claims from campaign groups, including the Women Against Stage Pension Inequality (Waspi), that they suffered financially and that the government failed to properly inform them.

If the report does recommend compensation, the government could face a bill running into billions.

In 2021, the ombudsman published the first stage of its report, which criticised the government for being too slow to inform women how they would be affected.

Today will see publication of the second and third parts of the investigation, which will determine if the Department of Work and Pensions’ failure to communicate amounted to “injustice”.

The ombudsman is not able to recommend the government reimburses women for the full amount of pension they did not receive. However, it can recommend that at least some of those impacted receive payments of £10,000 or more.

Changes to the state pension age have been introduced through a number of legislative measures beginning in 1995. The process was accelerated in 2011 in a bid to reduce the cost of the state pension to the taxpayer.

The new higher retirement age for women was brought forward to 2018 and was raised again to 66 for both men and women in 2020. It is set to rise again to 67 for men and women between 2026 and 2028.

Waspi said some women born in the 1950s who were not aware of the changes struggled to find work due to their age. Thousands have died while waiting for a verdict.

Waspi chair Angela Madden said there has been cross-party support for the campaign for several years but now is the time for urgent action.

She said: “It is now for each political party to put their money where their mouth is and support compensation.

“Waspi women are watching and waiting to see whether politicians who have long supported the campaign will now deliver.”