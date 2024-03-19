Wincanton move is one of biggest industrial deals

Logistics centre

Bellshill deal is one of Scotland’s biggest

Wincanton, the logistics and supply chain management company, is opening a distribution centre in Lanarkshire in one of the biggest industrial deals in Scotland this year.

The 15-year lease on a 126,960 sq ft unit at the £55 million Belgrave Logistics Park, Bellshill, is also the largest letting of a speculative new build for the Greater Glasgow market since 2018.

The deal, agreed with developer and landlord, Knight Property Group, follows the launch of its Scottish Gateway hub in Motherwell last April, spanning 153,000 sq ft.

Wincanton says the Bellshill centre will cater to the demands of an expanding client base.

Derek Stirling, the firm’s country manager for Scotland, said: “This new distribution centre, our second in Scotland within two years, reinforces our long-term commitment to Scotland and promises enhanced services and efficiencies for our customers and partners across the country.”

Belgrave Logistics Park boasts a total area of 261,193 sq ft across five buildings.

James Barrack, chairman and founder of Knight Property Group, added: “Securing Wincanton for the largest unit at Belgrave underpins and reinforces our strategy of committing to the speculative development of the best units in the best locations across Scotland.

“With lettings already secured with Likewise Group and RES at the park, the last two units are seeing high levels of interest and we hope to be able to place them under offer very soon.”

Ryden and JLL are agents for Knight Property Group, whilst Savills represented Wincanton. The project architect was SPACE Solutions, the engineer was Fairhurst, QS/ CA was Axiom, Wallace Whittle were M&E, with the main contractor Clark Contracts.