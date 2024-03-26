White steps down with surge in profit at AG Barr

Drinks boost

Roger White: ‘the company put in an excellent performance’

AG Barr chief executive Roger White signed off his final set of results at the Irn-Bru maker with a hike in adjusted profit and the dividend.

Mr White, who will be succeeded in May by former Saga and Co-op Bank boss Euan Sutherland, said the Cumbernauld-based business was in a “strong financial position”.

Revenue for the year to 28 January grew by 25.9% year-on-year to £400 million, producing adjusted profit before tax of £50.5m, 16.1% ahead of the prior year.

A full year dividend of 15.05 pence per share includes the final recommended dividend of 12.40p

and is up 14.9% from total 13.1p in the previous 12 months.

The company noted its announced this month of two proposed business reorganisations – changing the route to market strategy and fully integrating the Boost business into Barr Soft Drinks. It will mean the closure of three outlets in England and the loss of 195 jobs.

In a brief statement, Mr White said: “I would like to take the opportunity to thank all of the teams across the group who have worked incredibly hard to deliver this excellent financial performance.

With our business in a strong financial position, and our portfolio of differentiated brands poised for further growth, I have every confidence that our proven strategy, our results-driven teams and our well-invested asset base will continue to support long-term growth and value creation.”

Jonathan Kemp who has advised the board that, owing to family health reasons, he will step down as a director at the Annual General Meeting on 31 May.

In order to facilitate a smooth leadership transition, he will continue to lead the Commercial function until 30 September. He will remain available as required for a further 12 months after which he will retire.

The company said it will recruit a successor but this role will not be an executive director board

position.