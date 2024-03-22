Wetherspoon profits surge | retail sales hold up

Markets Live

Pubs chain JD Wetherspoon said sales continue to improve from the impact of the Covid pandemic, with like-for-like sales up 5.8% in the seven weeks to 17 March.

It posted an eightfold increase in first-half pre-tax profit supported by a gradual easing of costs and an increase in customers.

Earnings for the 26 weeks to 28 January rose to £36m from £4.6m a year earlier. Revenue surged 8% to £991m.

Wetherspoon’s margins came in at 6.8% for the reported period, still lagging behind the company’s pre-pandemic margins of 7.1%.

Retail sales hold

A rebound in clothing helped retail sales hold steady in February and avoid a predicted decline.

Nonetheless, the official data from the Office for National Statistics pointed to unchanged conditions overall as wet weather hit the high street.

The headline number hit zero, defying predictions of a 0.4% fall. Non-food stores, which include clothes sellers, saw their sales volumes increase by 1.7% while food sales slowed along with fuel.

On a year-on-year basis, the number slipped by 0.4%, narrower that expectations of 0.7%.

Smart Metering Systems

US private equity company Kohlberg Kravis Roberts has secured its £1.3 billion takeover of Glasgow-based Smart Metering Systems.

Stocks rise

The FTSE 100 closed 1.9% or 145 points higher at 7882 after the Bank of England hinted at interest rate cuts.

US markets surged into record territory after the earlier unchanged guidance by the Federal Reserve for three interest rate cuts in 2024. The S&P 500 index was 0.3% higher.

The mood brightened further after the Swiss National Bank cut rates, becoming the first major central bank to do so in the current cycle.

Overnight in Asia, the Hang Seng index was 1.9% lower and the Shanghai Composite fell by 1% amid a big drop for technology-focused stocks.