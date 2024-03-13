Wellvene partners Marlow in Norwegian venture

Revenue hopes

Bronson Larkins and Mike Williamson

Engineering and manufacturing company Wellvene, based in Aberdeen, has announced a partnership with Norwegian integrated completions provider Marwell AS.

Building on its recent year-on-year growth on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, Wellvene expects the partnership to generate an additional £1.5m in revenue over the next 12 months.

Wellvene managing director Bronson Larkins said: “Following significant contract wins, we look forward to growing and strengthening our presence in Norway alongside Marwell AS.

“By partnering with them, our range of innovative technologies can reach an even wider audience, helping Norwegian operators and service companies address their well Intervention requirements and optimise plug & abandonment operations.”

Mike Williamson, general manager at Marwell, added: “Marwell and Wellvene hold many shared philosophies, and we immediately saw the potential for a powerful partnership in Norway.

“Our integrated solution approach will allow us to provide Wellvene’s value-adding technology to Norwegian operators and support them with dedicated personnel working locally in Stavanger.”