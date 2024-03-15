Ventisei takes top role at IHG Glasgow properties

Tourism

Marcello Ventisei has been appointed cluster general manager for Kimpton Blythswood Square and Voco Grand Central in Glasgow, two properties in the IHG portfolio.

After only eight months in his current post at voco Grand Central, the newly expanded remit will see Mr Ventisei (pictured) take overall responsibility for the management of both while working alongside the onsite teams to maintain the hotels positions as go to destinations for leisure and business.

Glasgow-born Mr Ventisei brings a wealth of industry experience having held leadership roles in hotels and resorts across the UK since beginning his career at the Grand Hotel in Brighton.

He said: “My career in hospitality has taken me to destinations across the globe. I’ve worked and stayed in some of the most beautiful properties in the world but nothing comes close to the charm, character and style of these properties, made even more special by the fact they both reside in my own city.

“While the properties both have their own story and individual offering, they also share so many similarities that I can’t wait to make more of.

“I’m fortunate to have such a wonderful, established team who will play a key role in delivering and upholding the highest standards of hospitality.”