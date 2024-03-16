Union alarmed after components firm shuts suddenly

Jobs lost

Valve Components employed 100 workers

A trade union has raised concerns after a factory in East Kilbride employing 100 workers closed suddenly.

Valve Components, which supplied the aerospace, oil & gas and petrochemical industries, has become insolvent and Unite said there was no notification to staff or the union.

It said it seeking protective award claims which can be apply where 20 or more employees are made redundant because an employer did not consult them before making any redundancy announcement. Employment tribunals can make awards from 45 days to 90 days of full pay.

Sharon Graham Unite general secretary, said: “Unite will do everything it possibly can to support the Valve Components workers. We have already approached a number of Glasgow based employers to explore potential job opportunities for the workers.”

Valve Components employed highly-skilled workers for many years with some being long-servers of 30 years or more.

Debbie Hutchings, Unite industrial officer, said: ““We were aware that the company had experienced financial difficulties due to a low order book and it had been looking for buyers.

“However, the news of insolvency came as a massive shock. It’s absolutely devastating news for the workers. It’s disgraceful that this was left so long to the point of putting the workforce out of a job with no notice or any warning.”

Valve Components has not commented.