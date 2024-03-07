TK Maxx ‘rock band’ to perform for Comic Relief

Rockin' for shoppers

Rocking for charity: TK Maxx workers will perform for one day

Enterprising associates at TK Maxx St Andrew Square, Edinburgh, have combined their musical talents to form a rock band for a one-off performance to raise money for Comic Relief.

This unique approach to fundraising is being undertaken by four of the store team members: Neisha Suckling, Sam Skakel, Daniel Bowles, and Conal Mooney, who have put together a six song tracklist which includes Iris by the Goo Goo Dolls, Valerie by Amy Winehouse, and Don’t Look Back in Anger by Oasis.

They will perform in-store during 25-minute time slots at Noon, 2pm, 4pm and 6pm on Saturday 9 March.

Neisha said: “I’ve always had a passion for singing and being involved in things music oriented as my dad is a singer songwriter.

“I feel this is a great opportunity to do something different for our community.”

Sam added: “One of our managers was aware that I am a singer in a band called Low Rise and therefore suggested that I and a few others could create an in-store band to raise money.”

Daniel said he is ‘feeling excited as I’ve never had a chance to perform in public like this”, while Conal said “music is a massive part of my life and work, and everyone can enjoy and engage with it.”