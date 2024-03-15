STV Studios wins first commission from Netflix

Series deal

The new commission is by the writer of Screw, pictured

STV Studios has been commissioned for the first time by global streamer, Netflix, to produce a three-part drama series, The Witness.

In 1992, Rachel Nickell was murdered on Wimbledon Common and her son, Alex, just three weeks from his third birthday, was the only witness. The drama is based on the memoir and experiences of Alex and his father, André Hanscombe.

The series is written by Rob Williams (creator and writer of STV Studios series, The Victim and Screw) and filming will commence in Summer 2024. Alex and André Hanscombe are consultants on the series. The Witness will comprise three bour-long episodes.

David Mortimer, MD of STV Studios, said: “This is STV Studios first commission for Netflix and we very much look forward to collaborating with them on this project, which our experienced and committed drama team will produce with the utmost sensitivity and care that it deserves.”

STV Studios recently confirmed new drama commissions for its majority owned label, Two Cities Television: Amadeus for Sky and a third and fourth series of police drama, Blue Lights for BBC One.

A further high-end drama, Criminal Record, produced by TOD Productions and STV Studios, launched on AppleTV+ in January to widespread critical acclaim.