STV revenue target boosted by auction series wins

Commission

Auctioneer Angus Ashworth will present another series of Yorkshire Auction House

STV Studios has secured another significant commission which will support its aim to double the size of the business, according to a media analyst.

The 40-episode commission is from the Discovery Really channel to produce a fifth series of The Yorkshire Auction House and a fourth series of Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House., as well as spin-off version, The Derbyshire Auction House.

STV Studios last week announced it had won a 40-episode crime series, The Witness, from Netflix, its first for the streaming service. It also has a commission from Apple+ for an eight-part Criminal Record drama series.

Johnathan Barrett, analyst at Panmure Gordon, said: STV is proving that not can it repeatedly secure quality scale commissions in the domestic market, but also for the high-profile global platforms.

“We expect these wins will raise the profile of STV Studios further and act as a stimulant for more business. This supports the new three-year strategy which aims to double the size of the business whilst lifting the margin.

“We do not make any adjustments to our forecasts for this announcement. We see these commissions as helping fill up the visibility over the three-year plan period. In the recent results the company confirmed it had c£87m of contracts.”

The company is targeting more than doubling revenues to £140m and achieving a 10% margin in 2026 (2023: £66.8m revenue and 7.8% margin).