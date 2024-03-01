Stamp Office revamp eases quality office shortage

New space

The Stamp Office has a new role

Refurbishment of the former Stamp Office in Edinburgh has helped ease the shortage of top quality office space in the city centre.

The Waterloo Place building – adjacent to Waverley Station and St James Quarter – is owned by CityBee, the UK office joint venture between Europi Property Group and Trinova Real Estate.

Knight Frank and EYCO are acting as joint leasing agents. Current tenants include health technology business Current Health and digital design consultancy xDesign.

Toby Withall, office agency partner at Knight Frank Edinburgh, said: “The imbalance between the supply of office space in Edinburgh and demand continues, making refurbishment projects critical to ensuring new, top-quality space is available for businesses who want to set up a base here or relocate within the city.”

Interior changes to Stamp Office