Staffscanner to add 80 jobs after SE funding

Recruitment

Reza Najafian: exciting plans

A recruitment firm set up by a former care home worker aims to triple in size after receiving a £960,000 grant from Scottish Enterprise.

The funding will support a £5 million project by Glasgow-based Staffscanner to develop a platform and recruitment solution for care homes and NHS Trusts. It aims to add 80 jobs to its current team of 40.

Staffscanner provides a tool accessed online or via an app for both care providers and care workers to use where employees can control their work pattern and book shifts. employers can assess skills and book staff.

There are more than 40,000 healthcare professionals and 1,000 care services on the Staffscanner platform and it plans to expand into the English care home market.

Co-founder Reza Najafian was inspired to start the business by his mother Alice, who was a nurse, as well as from his own experience working in a care home.

He also owns Silverburn Care Home in Glasgow and created Staffscanner in 2017 having experienced first-hand the challenges of recruiting staff.

“We have exciting plans this year as we look to grow in key markets across the public and private sector in the UK as well as internationally,” he said.

Scottish Enterprise managing director of business growth Rhona Allison said: “The healthtech solution Staffscanner provides to the dual challenges of an aging population and fluctuating health and social care recruitment is truly innovative.

“Scottish Enterprise’s new focus on driving economic transformation will enable businesses, like Staffscanner, to deliver high value jobs, boost their levels of innovation, productivity and global growth opportunities to create wealth for Scotland’s economy.”

Innovation Minister Richard Lochhead said: “This platform is a perfect example of providing technological solutions to real-life challenges – in this case these solutions will support our health sector.

“Innovation and entrepreneurship are integral to our approach for growing Scotland’s economy. The National Innovation Strategy sets out our vision for becoming one of the most innovative small nations in the world over the next decade through investment, research, and improved productivity.

“Health and Life Sciences is a priority area and we are committed to working with industry to become world leading.

“We are already supporting start-ups through our £42 million investment in Techscalers across the country.”