Springboks and Wallabies heading to Murrayfield

November fixtures

Schedule: Murrayfield

Scotland will play four Tests at Murrayfield in November as part of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series.

First up, Gregor Townsend’s side host Fiji on Saturday, 2 November, kick-off 5.40pm.

Eight days later, Scotland will take on Rugby World Cup holders South Africa on Sunday, 10 November (4.10pm).

The Springboks have won the last two Rugby World Cups, overcoming the All Blacks last year to lift the Webb Ellis Cup.

Portugal will then visit Murrayfield on Saturday, 16 November for the first time since 2007, when the hosts recorded a 56-10 pool stage victory in that year’s Rugby World Cup.

The Autumn Nations Series will round off with the visit of Australia on Sunday, 24 November (1.40pm). They last visited Edinburgh in 2022 when they edged a close encounter 16-15.

Head coach Gregor Townsend said: “It’s a really exciting prospect to have four home games in succession during November and the varied opposition will test us in different ways.

“Fiji and Portugal both play a fast and open brand of rugby and performed very well in the Rugby World Cup in France. This will be a challenge for our defence but should make for two great games of rugby.

“Having South Africa as one of our opponents will make for a special occasion. Taking on the reigning world champions is the ultimate test for any team in rugby right now. Our final game against Australia will round off the month nicely.”