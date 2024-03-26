Skyscanner co-founder backs electric coach firm

Funding round

Ember coaches run on electric power

Skyscanner co-founder Gareth Williams is among the investors who have enabled Coach firm Ember to has raise £11 million to accelerate the roll-out of its electric fleet.

Ember operates services between Dundee, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Stirling, Kinross, and Edinburgh Airport, among others..

The Series A funding was led by urban transport environmental finance specialists Inven Capital, 2150 and AENU.

Pale Blue Dot is an existing investor alongside Mr Williams and also contributed to the oversubscribed round.

Keith Bradbury, co-founder of Ember, said: “Travelling by bus or coach doesn’t have to be rubbish. It should be possible to deliver an experience that beats a car – because someone else is doing the driving so you can have your time back – but that requires a relentless focus on the passenger experience.”