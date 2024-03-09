Simpson & Marwick invests in East Lothian growth

Agency move

Gary Wales: strong presence (pic: Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

Simpson & Marwick, the Edinburgh-based estate agent, is expanding its East Lothian presence backed by a six-figure sum that will see it increase headcount in the area.

The agency, which was acquired from the Moray Group last October by Sean Nicol and former Hearts footballer Gary Wales, will invest a six-figure sum in its North Berwick office.

Hannah Graham has been promoted from associate director to area director to spearhead the expansion which promises “innovative” business methods, including new marketing strategies.

Simpson & Marwick was established in 1886, and the new owners want to build on an already large share of the market in East Lothian which last November was named as Scotland’s house price hot spot in a survey by Amazon Slots.

The research analysed Land Registry data revealed the regions that witnessed the most significant increase in house prices over the past 12 months.

East Lothian saw a 15.4% surge from August 2022 to August 2023. The average home’s sale price in the area rose by £45,050, soaring from £291,835 to £336,885, making it the leader in the UK’s property market.

Mr Wales said: “We already have a strong presence in the area and have exciting plans to grow further, spearheaded by Hannah.”