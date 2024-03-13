Scottish Rugby signs Stewart to drive performance

Murrayfield move

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Dimension: Chris Stewart (pic: Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

The Scottish Rugby Limited Board (SRL) has appointed property investor, developer and hotelier Chris Stewart as an independent non-executive director.

Mr Stewart brings 30 years’ experience in the development and property management sector to Scottish Rugby. His group of companies – Chris Stewart Group (CSG) – has ownership and operational interests across the residential, office, hotel, and hospitality sectors.

He said: “I’m acutely aware of the impact the sport plays in our society and its potential to widen that impact. Rugby has always been a part of my life and continues to be as a regular at Murrayfield and in support of Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium.

“Scottish Rugby has progressed into a fantastic position in recent years, and there is so much potential to go even further, from grassroots to the professional men’s and women’s teams, and a wealth of commercial opportunity available – much of which is yet untapped.

“I hope to bring another dimension to the board as SRL looks to set out a vision for the future.”

The SRL board is responsible for ongoing management and operations within the Scottish Rugby Union Group including the financial and strategic delivery for the organisation.

Scottish Rugby Limited chair John McGuigan said: “I am looking forward to working with Chris and drawing on his experience, which complements the breadth of skills we now have throughout the SRL Board.”

A previous EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award winner, Chris also sits on the board of trustees of care and education charity Seamab.