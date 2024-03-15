Scots to tackle Uruguay as part of summer tour

July fixtures

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Cohesion: Gregor Townsend

Scotland will face Uruguay for the first time in 25 years as part of their upcoming summer rugby tour.

Gregor Townsend’s men will also take on Canada, USA and Chile in a busy July schedule.

Beginning in North America, the Scots will take on the Canadians for the first time since 2018 in Edmonton where Scotland ran out 48-10 winners.

The match will take place on Saturday, 6 July at TD Place in Ottawa.

The squad will then head to Washington DC where they will play USA at Audi Field for the first time in six years. In their last meeting they were edged out by a point, losing 30-29 in Houston.

South America will be the next stop on Scotland’s travels as they return to Chile, where Scotland A won 45-5 in Santiago two years ago.

The tour will conclude in Uruguay for an occasion which will mark the first time the two sides have played each other since the 1999 Rugby World Cup, in a match Scotland won 43-12, with Townsend scoring a try.

“Having the ability to play four games on this year’s summer tour is a brilliant opportunity for us,” said Townsend, whose team take on Ireland in Dublin tomorrow in their final Six Nations match.

“It will enable us to spend added time working with a wider group of players, building more cohesion with our squad and also giving more players experiences of preparing for and playing Test match rugby.

“With the travel demands and contrasting styles of rugby from the four nations we face, we will be challenged on and off the field to deliver quality performances. Touring is a great way for a group to build closer bonds and I’m sure we’ll see new players come through and thrive in our environment.”

Summer tour fixture list:

Saturday 6 July: Canada v Scotland, TD Place, Ottawa

Friday 12 July: USA v Scotland, Audi Field, Washington DC

Saturday 20 July: Chile v Scotland, Estadio Nacional, Santiago

Saturday 27 July: Uruguay v Scotland, Estadio Charrúa, Montevideo