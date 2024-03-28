RSM sees Aberdeen relocation as boost to growth

Office move

RSM Aberdeen partners Grant Morrison, Cameron Bruce, Dougy Agnew and Andrew Forsyth

RSM’s Aberdeen team has relocated to The Capitol, taking a nine-year lease on the retail and office space in Aberdeen city centre.

The audit, tax and consulting firm’s team in the city has seen significant growth in recent years and the move will support its hybrid working capability and growth plans.

Andrew Forsyth, RSM’s office managing partner in Aberdeen, said: “Our move to The Capitol cements RSM’s commitment to Aberdeen and growing our business in its vibrant city centre.

“Our new open plan office is modern, high tech and will provide a great space for our clients to visit and our staff to thrive in.

“The office has been designed to boost mental wellbeing at work, with the new space conducive to office-based working by encouraging better communication, teamwork, cooperation and training for staff.

“This will directly benefit our clients as we provide a more efficient service in an increasingly challenging environment.”