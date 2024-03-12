Ross gifts land | hotel sold | Aberdeen units acquired

Property briefs

Ken Ross: helping the community (pic: Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

Scottish developer Ken Ross, CEO of Hallhill Developments (HDL), has handed 34 acres of land to the Dunbar Community Development & Heritage Trust for £1 as part of a partnership with the council and community.

It brings the total land gifted by the company over the last few years to the local community to almost 100 acres.

The Trust plan to create paths, a woodland classroom for schools, a children’s play area, and a football pitch and changing rooms. Other plans, subject to approval, include a skate park and pump track, and a community café. A Woodland Management Plan will also be developed to benefit the community of Dunbar and its local wildlife.

Hallhill Developments has been involved in the Dunbar area for over 30 years, building more than 1,700 homes, creating more than 600 jobs and contributing about £40m to the economy.

Mr Ross said: “We want to see local people having access to this land and utilising it for a variety of active lifestyle purposes. I’m delighted with the plans the Trust have for the land.”

Hotel sold

THE Highland Hotel in Strathpeffer, billed as the gateway to the NC500 tourist route, has been sold to an overseas investor.

The 134-bedroom hotel, set on a 2.2-acre site, has been acquired by Singapore’s Buxani Group and will be managed by Compass Hospitality. It was put on the market last August with a £2 million price tag.

The hotel was built in 1911 and is located in the centre of Strathpeffer village, 19 miles north of Inverness.

It was awarded a contract last summer to house Ukrainian citizens until the end of this month.

Commercial units acquired

M Core has acquired the 61,332 sq ft Westhill District Centre near Aberdeen, its second acquisition in Scotland this year, following a deal for the Princes Square retail mall in Glasgow last month.

LCP, part of M Core, will oversee the management of Westhill. It has 28 retail units and six office suites and its occupants include Home Bargains and M&S Simply Food.

M Core has invested more than £275m in the past 12 months across UK commercial property, with notable acquisitions such as The Centre in Livingston, the Cwmbran Centre, The Galleries in Washington and Three Spires in Lichfield.