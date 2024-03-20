Revised plan for M&S site in Sauchiehall Street

New scheme

A new plan for the M&S site includes retention of the building’s facade

Revised plans have been submitted to redevelop the former Marks & Spencer site on Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street.

Student housing developer Fusion Students was forced back to the drawing board after an earlier proposal was rejected by councillors concerned by its impact on the conservation area.

The new design by Matt Brook Architects now proposes 620 beds, four fewer floors on the Renfrew Street elevation and the retention of the Art Deco Marks & Spencer façade

At street level, a route connecting Sauchiehall Street with Renfrew Street, historically known as Wellington Arcade, would be reinstated, fronted by five commercial units and the entrance to the student building.

The applicant adds: “Our proposals at Sauchiehall Street will provide high-quality, purpose-built accommodation for students from a range of backgrounds including undergraduate, post-graduate and international students.”

Buchanan House

The vacant Buchanan House office building in Glasgow is to be demolished to make way for nearly 600 apartments after councillors awarded planning permission for the major proposal.